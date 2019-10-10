|
|
|
Stephenson Nicola (Nickki) Mark, Lily & family would like to say thank you to everyone who came to see Nicola on her last journey, and for the many cards, flowers, and generous donations received for
the MS Society. Thanks also go to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services, David Ramanauskas, the Fleece, Elland, staff & doctors on Ward D5
at Calderdale Royal Hospital, carers, and everyone who knew Nicola. Special thanks also go to Gary & Jake for all of their help.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019