Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicola Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicola Stephenson

Notice

Nicola Stephenson Notice
Stephenson Nicola (Nickki) Mark, Lily & family would like to say thank you to everyone who came to see Nicola on her last journey, and for the many cards, flowers, and generous donations received for
the MS Society. Thanks also go to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services, David Ramanauskas, the Fleece, Elland, staff & doctors on Ward D5
at Calderdale Royal Hospital, carers, and everyone who knew Nicola. Special thanks also go to Gary & Jake for all of their help.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.