Stephenson Nicola (Nickki) Peacefully, after a long and courageous battle with MS,
on 22nd September 2019, Nicola, aged 48 years.
Much loved mum of Mark & Lily, 'favourite' daughter of
David & Corinne, a dear sister of Tracey & Paul, cherished auntie of Nathan & Aaron, and good friend
to many.
The Celebration of Nicola's Life will take place at 3pm on
Friday 4th October,
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to the MS Society - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Special thanks go to Gary Allchin for taking such good care of Nicola.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019