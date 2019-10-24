|
|
|
Howley Nellie On October 14th, 2019, Nellie, passed away peacefully at home in Pye Nest, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of Terry, much loved mum, grandma, great grandma, sister, sister in law
and auntie.
Service and cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday October 29th at 10.30a.m. Family flowers only please but donation to The Forget Me Not Children's Hospice would be much appreciated. A plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to The Halifax Chapel
Of Repose, Clare Road
Tel 01422 353970.
Would friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019