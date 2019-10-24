Home

POWERED BY

Services
S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Howley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Howley

Notice Condolences

Nellie Howley Notice
Howley Nellie On October 14th, 2019, Nellie, passed away peacefully at home in Pye Nest, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of Terry, much loved mum, grandma, great grandma, sister, sister in law
and auntie.
Service and cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday October 29th at 10.30a.m. Family flowers only please but donation to The Forget Me Not Children's Hospice would be much appreciated. A plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to The Halifax Chapel
Of Repose, Clare Road
Tel 01422 353970.
Would friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.