Davies Nellie On 26th May 2019
peacefully at home, Nellie,
aged 97 years, of Pellon, Hx.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
dearly loved mum of
Terry and the late Mike, much loved
grandma, great grandma
and great great grandma
and a dear sister to Jack.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday 20th June at 12noon.
Family flowers only please but
donations to a ,
will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
