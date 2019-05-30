Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Interment
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00
Christadelphians Church
Balmoral Place
Halifax
Muriel Stott Notice
STOTT Muriel Amelia On 14th May 2019 Peacefully at Park View Nursing Home Lee Mount Halifax, Muriel aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Allan.
The dearly loved mother of Matthew and the late Paul and Clive.
A loving mother in law of Geraldine and the late Cathy.
A caring grandma and great grandma and a dear friend to many.
Interment at Warley Cemetery on Monday 3rd June 2019 at 12 noon followed by a service at the Christadelphians Church,
Balmoral Place Halifax HX1 2BG.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Dementia UK c/o B. J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Church.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
