Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
14:00
St Peter's Church
Sowerby
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
15:00
Park Wood
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Dewhirst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Dewhirst

Notice Condolences

Muriel Dewhirst Notice
DEWHIRST (Formerly Broadbent,
née Wilson)
Muriel May On 25th July, 2019 peacefully at home. Muriel, aged 81 years,
much loved and sadly missed wife of Roy, mum of Chris, Annie and Helen, loving mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Service at St Peter's Church, Sowerby at 2:00pm on
Tuesday, 13th August, followed by cremation at Park Wood, Elland at 3:00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice.
A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.