DEWHIRST (Formerly Broadbent,
née Wilson)
Muriel May On 25th July, 2019 peacefully at home. Muriel, aged 81 years,
much loved and sadly missed wife of Roy, mum of Chris, Annie and Helen, loving mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Service at St Peter's Church, Sowerby at 2:00pm on
Tuesday, 13th August, followed by cremation at Park Wood, Elland at 3:00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice.
A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019