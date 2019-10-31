|
|
|
ACKROYD Muriel Gladys On October 6th 2019, peacefully at
Calderdale Royal Hospital,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of
the late Dan (Danny).
Service at the Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road, on Thursday
November 7th at 1.30pm
followed by a cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
No flowers by request please, but donations to the Cinnamon Trust,
would be much appreciated and
can be posted directly to 10 Market Square, Cornwall, TR27 4HE.
Will friends please meet
at the Chapel and accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019