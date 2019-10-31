Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
13:30
Halifax Chapel of Repose
Clare Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Ackroyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Ackroyd

Notice Condolences

Muriel Ackroyd Notice
ACKROYD Muriel Gladys On October 6th 2019, peacefully at
Calderdale Royal Hospital,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of
the late Dan (Danny).
Service at the Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road, on Thursday
November 7th at 1.30pm
followed by a cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
No flowers by request please, but donations to the Cinnamon Trust,
would be much appreciated and
can be posted directly to 10 Market Square, Cornwall, TR27 4HE.
Will friends please meet
at the Chapel and accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -