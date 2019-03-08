|
|
|
Noble Mollie
(née Blackburn) Peacefully on Friday 1st March 2019, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved wife to Brian,
sister to Michael, Judi and the
late Angela, also a loving aunt
to her nieces and nephews.
The funeral service shall be held at 12 noon on Thursday 28th March at St Columba's Catholic Church, Pellon, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
No flowers by request, bright attire would be appreciated in Mollie's memory.
Donations, if so desired, for the benefit of Friends of White Windows c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Bell Hall. Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
