RYDER Moira Lilian At home after a long illness
bravely fought on 25 May 2019,
aged 87 years.
Moira, the most loving and dearly loved sister of Sheila and the late Barry, a caring sister-in-law to Gordon and Eirlys, a devoted and loving aunt to Stella, Octavia, Stephen and Beverley and a loving great aunt who will be sadly missed by all. The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 13 June at 1.30 pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327383.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
