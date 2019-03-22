|
YOUNG Millie Suddenly on Saturday 9th March 2019, Millie aged 58 passed away
at home. She will be reunited
with her mum, dad and sisters.
A dear mum to Sonia and Ashley,
an adoring grandma to Chloe, Farrah, Charlie and Craig, a dear sister and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu,
to the British Lung Foundation.
The family request something sparkly to be worn.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
