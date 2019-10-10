|
|
|
Thurman Mildred Peacefully on October 5th, 2019,
at Lindley Grange, Mildred
aged 90 years, formerly of Boothtown and Clare Mount.
A much loved mum of Paul,
special friend of Joann, loved sister of Peter and the late Stuart and David and a dear auntie.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday October 23rd at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu
can be made on the day for the Forget Me Not Trust.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road. Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019