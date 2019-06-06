Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00
St Andrew's Church
Holmfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Berry

Notice Condolences

Mildred Berry Notice
BERRY Mildred (née Fox) Peacefully at home on
27th May 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Frank, much
loved mother of Susan and
Michael, mother-in-law of Peter
and Elizabeth, and dearest
grandma of Kate and James.
A private cremation will be followed by a service of Thanksgiving at St Andrew's Church, Holmfield, Halifax on 20th June 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired,
to Marie Curie c/o
Lawrence Funeral Directors, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax HX1 2XR.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.