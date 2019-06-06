|
|
|
BERRY Mildred (née Fox) Peacefully at home on
27th May 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Frank, much
loved mother of Susan and
Michael, mother-in-law of Peter
and Elizabeth, and dearest
grandma of Kate and James.
A private cremation will be followed by a service of Thanksgiving at St Andrew's Church, Holmfield, Halifax on 20th June 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired,
to Marie Curie c/o
Lawrence Funeral Directors, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax HX1 2XR.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
Read More