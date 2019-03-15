|
LUDLAM Michael Aged 56 years.
Died peacefully, in the Calderdale Royal Hospital on 7th March 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Michael was the beloved
Son of Ethel and long term resident of Heatherstones Care Home, Halifax.
His funeral will be held on Friday 29th March at Park Wood Crematorium at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations in Michael's memory may be made to Macmillan.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare, Todmorden.
Tel. 01706 813329
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
