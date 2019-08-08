|
|
|
HANNABY Michael David Peacefully at the
Royal Infirmary, Huddersfield on
July 26th 2019, aged 84.
Dearly loved and loving
husband of Nadine,
beloved father of David and Jill,
devoted grandad of
Alastair, Michael and James,
much loved brother of Wendy,
uncle and great uncle.
Mike was a wonderful friend to many and will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A celebration of Mike's life will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday August 20th at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations in memory
to Overgate Hospice
would be appreciated.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019