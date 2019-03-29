|
|
|
GREENWOOD Michael John
(Mike) On March 17th 2019, peacefully at
Overgate Hospice after a brave fight
courageously borne, Mike
aged 60 years of Greetland.
The dearly loved husband of Karen, much loved dad of Adam,
step dad of Matthew, Dominic
and Jessica and partners
Katie, Christy, Jade and Richard,
grandad to Maya and Theo
and a good friend to many.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday April 10th
at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please
by request, donations in lieu
if so desired may be given to
Overgate Hospice or
Ravenscliffe High School c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
