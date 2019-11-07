|
CARROLL Michael (Mick) Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on
24th October 2019 aged 74 years.
Michael, husband of Sandra, the much loved dad of Paul, Donna and Sarah, step dad of Theresa, Nicola and Michelle, a dear father-in-law to Julie, a loving grandad, brother and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Mass will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Elland on Friday 15th November at 11.30 am prior to committal at Park Wood Crematorium . Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Michael may be made to
Cancer Research and Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
RIP
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019