BUCKLEY Michael Stuart Peacefully after a courageous battle at Overgate Hospice on
9th February 2019, aged 67 years.
Michael, the beloved husband of Diana (Jan) the much loved dad of Victoria, Neil and the late Mandy, the dear father-in-law of Vicky,
a loving brother, brother-in-law and dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 25th February at 9.45 am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Michael may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
