AIREY Michael At Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on November 1st 2019, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne, Michael, aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Kath, much loved dad of Suzanne and Richard, dear father in law of Andy, devoted grandad of William and James, brother of David and the late Elizabeth and a good friend to many.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Friday November 22nd at 2:15pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations in Michael's memory may be made to
Macmillan Nurses for
which a box will be provided.
Please feel free to wear a flatcap or something in tweed.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019