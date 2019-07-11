Home

SCRIMSHAW Mervyn On Monday 8th July 2019, Mervyn, aged 89 years, passed away at home.
A devoted husband to Maureen,
a loving father, a much loved grandad and a special
great grandad to 6 children.
Funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations may be made to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a box will be provided.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Services.
Tel 01422 327 382
Published in Halifax Courier on July 11, 2019
