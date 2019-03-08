Home

HULME Mavis
(née Boon) Peacefully on Tuesday February
26th 2019, aged 89 years.
Wife of the late Eric, loving mum of Valerie, gran to Katie and Kieran, sister to Graham and the late Mary, sister-in-law to Kathleen and Betty, and a loving auntie
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland
on Wednesday March 20th at 3pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may
be made to the British Heart Foundation for which a box
will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel 01422 345094
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
