HOWARTH Mavis Peacefully at home on
18th March 2019 aged 89 years.
Mavis, the beloved wife and
constant companion of the late Norman, a devoted and supportive mother to the late Roger,
a special and caring grandma
to Laura, Rachel and Fiona and
a loving grandma who
will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 2.15 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mavis may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
