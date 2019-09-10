|
|
|
Crossley Mavis On 27 August 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Mavis, aged 89 years, of Rothery Court, Hx.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon, dearly loved mum of Norma and Loraine, much loved grandma of Christine and Karrie, great grandma of Callum and Dylan.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Wednesday 11 September at 12 noon. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to the
British Lymphology Society and
Help the Aged to B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 10, 2019