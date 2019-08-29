|
|
|
BALMFORTH Mavis On August 20th 2019 peacefully at home, Mavis aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Paul, David and Mark, a dear mother-in-law of Jill and Mary, loving grandma of Matthew, Emma, and Thomas, beloved great grandma of Claire,
a dear sister of Eileen and the late Doreen and Marjorie and a dear sister-in-law and auntie.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland, on Thursday September 5th at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations to Cancer Research UK would be much appreciated, a plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel Of Repose,
Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019