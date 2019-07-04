Home

Maurice Lawton

Notice

Maurice Lawton Notice
LAWTON Maurice The family of the late Maurice Lawton, wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their condolences and for
contributing to the memorial service for Maurice.
With thanks for all the generous donations to Macmillan and Illingworth Cricket Club.
Finally, the family thank the staff at the Macmillan Unit, Calderdale, for their support over a number of years and the professional and sympathetic services of BJ Melia & Sons and the Reverend Canon Kathia Shoesmith.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 4, 2019
