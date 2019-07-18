Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:30
St Jude's Church
Savile Park
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Westaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Westaway

Notice Condolences

Maureen Westaway Notice
Westaway Maureen
(nee Ollerenshaw) Peacefully on Tuesday July 9th, 2019, aged 85 years.
Loving wife of the late Bryan, much loved mum of Janet, Helen and Michael, dear mother in law of Ian, Philippe and Sarah, proud granny of Jenn, Kim, Courtney and Grace.
The funeral service will be held at
St Jude's Church, Savile Park on Thursday July 25th at 11.30 a.m. followed by committal at Park Wood, Elland. Family flowers only by request but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice and The RNLI for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.