|
|
|
Westaway Maureen
(nee Ollerenshaw) Peacefully on Tuesday July 9th, 2019, aged 85 years.
Loving wife of the late Bryan, much loved mum of Janet, Helen and Michael, dear mother in law of Ian, Philippe and Sarah, proud granny of Jenn, Kim, Courtney and Grace.
The funeral service will be held at
St Jude's Church, Savile Park on Thursday July 25th at 11.30 a.m. followed by committal at Park Wood, Elland. Family flowers only by request but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice and The RNLI for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019