Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:45
Sacred Heart Church
Sowerby Bridge
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Roberts

Notice Condolences

Maureen Roberts Notice
Roberts Maureen Kathleen Passed away peacefully
on 21st February 2019,
at Summerfield House
Care Home, Halifax, aged 75.
Beloved wife of Victor and
much loved mother of
Lee, Jamie and Elizabeth.
She will be deeply missed
by all her family and friends.
A service will be held at the
Sacred Heart Church in
Sowerby Bridge at 11.45am
on 13th March and 12.45pm at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only,
donations to Parkinson's UK
and Dementia UK please.
Enquiries to B.J Melia & Sons
Funeral Services Halifax
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.