|
|
|
Roberts Maureen Kathleen Passed away peacefully
on 21st February 2019,
at Summerfield House
Care Home, Halifax, aged 75.
Beloved wife of Victor and
much loved mother of
Lee, Jamie and Elizabeth.
She will be deeply missed
by all her family and friends.
A service will be held at the
Sacred Heart Church in
Sowerby Bridge at 11.45am
on 13th March and 12.45pm at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only,
donations to Parkinson's UK
and Dementia UK please.
Enquiries to B.J Melia & Sons
Funeral Services Halifax
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More