|
|
|
Leadsford Maureen Jennifer On 10 October 2019 peacefully at Summerfield House Nursing Home,
Maureen aged 68 years,
dearly loved wife of Peter, dearly
loved mum of Vickie and Andrew,
dear mother-in-law of Chris and
a much loved grandmother
of Georgia and Hannah,
dear sister to Bob.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday 31 October at 11.15am (Today), family flowers only please but donations if desired to
Overgate Hospice c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please
accept this as the only intimation
and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019