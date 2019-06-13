Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
17:00
St Mary's Church
Gibbet St
Halifax
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Gibbet St
Halifax
Maureen Hendrick Notice
Hendrick Maureen On 9th June 2019,
peacefully at Woodfield Grange
Care Home, Greetland, Halifax,
Maureen, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of John Joe,
dearly loved mum of Theresa, John, Anthony and the late Martin,
loving sister, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
Reception in to St Mary's Church, Gibbet St, Halifax on
Thursday 20th June at 5pm, Requiem Mass on Friday 21st at 11am, followed by interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the church.
R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
