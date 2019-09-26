|
TURNER (nee Hinton)
Maude On August 26th, 2019, at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Maude aged 90 years of Sowerby, the dearly beloved wife of the
late Ken, loving mum of Alan, Peter,
the late Brian, Lynne, Ian, Keith, Carol and Gail; a much loved
mum-in-law, nanna, great nanna, auntie and a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Beechroyd Chapel of Rest, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge on
Monday, October 7th at 12:00 noon followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
The British Heart Foundation would be appreciated. A collection box
will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at
the Chapel of Rest.
By request bright colours
to be worn if desired.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019