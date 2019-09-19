|
TEAL Mary Ann On 9th September 2019 peacefully at Overgate Hospice Elland, Mary, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. The dearly loved Mother of Brenda, Vincent, Sarah and Glenn. A loving Grandma of Casey, Chesca, Harry and Orissa. Caring Mother in Law to Dawn and Maria and a dear friend to many.
Service and cremation at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 11.15am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice Elland. A box will be provided on the day or c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453. Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019