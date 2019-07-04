Resources More Obituaries for Mary Stephens Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Stephens

Notice STEPHENS Mary Following the recent sad bereavement of Mary, her family and close friends wish to thank her neighbours and the community of Skircoat Green, her nursing colleagues and The All Saints Church family for their prayers, cards of condolence and kind expressions of sympathy, and to all who attended the service to pay their respects and give thanks for her life.

Grateful thanks also for the generous donations received in her memory.

Our thanks are also extended to the Reverend Steve Lees for his thoughtful and considerate service, to Trish Coyle and her helpers for a delightful afternoon tea and to

Kevin and Claire of Emotions

Funeral Service for their excellent help and guidance

Published in Halifax Courier on July 4, 2019