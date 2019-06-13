|
Stephens Mary Mary passed away at home on Monday 3rd June 2019.
Daughter of the late John and Margaret, a loved cousin,
a good friend to many and a well respected Nursing Colleague.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Halifax on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 12.15pm, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made
in lieu to Overgate Hospice
and All Saints Church
Welcome Garden Project.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service tel 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
