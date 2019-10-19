Home

Mary Sharp

Mary Sharp Notice
SHARP Mary
(Nee Ringrose) Peacefully at home on
9th October 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Don.
A loving mum of Paul and Lynda, beloved sister to the late John. Funeral service and cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
on Thursday 31st October 2019
at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to be shared between The Royal Society for
the Protection of Birds,
The World Wildlife Fund, and Overgate Hospice c/o
B J Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 19, 2019
