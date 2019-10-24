Home

Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Mary Saltonstall Notice
SALTONSTALL Mary (née Clark) On October 13th 2019, peacefully
at Calderdale Royal Hospital, surrounded by the love of her
family, Mary, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Donald, a much loved and precious mum of Mark, Lynn and Julie, a dear mother-in-law to Colin, Helena and Paul and a loving nanna and great gg.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday October 31st
at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given to the
British Heart Foundation c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019
