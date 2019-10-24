|
|
|
SALTONSTALL Mary (née Clark) On October 13th 2019, peacefully
at Calderdale Royal Hospital, surrounded by the love of her
family, Mary, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Donald, a much loved and precious mum of Mark, Lynn and Julie, a dear mother-in-law to Colin, Helena and Paul and a loving nanna and great gg.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday October 31st
at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given to the
British Heart Foundation c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
