Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Church
Luddenden
Mary Mumford Notice
Mumford Margaret On July 31st, 2019, peacefully at
High Lee Care Home, formerly of Luddenden, Margaret,
aged 95 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John, a much loved mum of Lesley and the late June and granddaughters Tara and Amy.
The funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Luddenden on Monday August 12th at 2 p.m. followed by committal and interment at Luddenden Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given for the benefit of
St Mary's Church.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019
