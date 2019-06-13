Home

Mary Dollman

Notice

Mary Dollman Notice
Dollman Mary Michael and family would like to thank all who attended mum's funeral and for their kind support,
to Mon Michael McQuinn for his kind words of comfort and support during this sad time, special thanks to the staff at Valley View Care Home for all their care and support looking after mum over the last 7 years, to B.J.Melia & Sons for all their care and attention and finally to the Dr's and Nurses at Spring Hall Medical Practice. May she rest in peace.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
