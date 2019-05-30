|
DOLLMAN Mary
(nee Jennings) On 20th May 2019 peacefully at Valley View Care Home, Halifax, with her beloved son Michael at her side, Mary, aged 93 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Joseph, much loved Mother of Eileen, Michael and Bernard,
a dear Mother-in-law of Christine, Peter and Eukene. A caring Grandma of Vicki, Michelle,
Anne-Marie, Paul, Andrew, Eve and Joseph and a Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma.
Service at St Columbas R-C Church, Pellon, on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 12.00 noon followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to Overgate Hospice c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453. Will friend accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
