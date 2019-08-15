|
|
|
Bushell MARY Honorary Freeman of the
Metropolitan Borough
of Calderdale.
Retired Deputy Headteacher.
Mary's family wish to convey their sincere thanks to friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations to Cross Lane Primary School, Elland and Field Lane Primary School, Rastrick.
Thank you to the many who attended Mary's service, the
West Yorkshire Scouts who formed the guard of honour for Mary, Father Philip Chadwick for leading the service and Kathryn Shelton for her reading of Memories of Mary.
Finally, thank you to everyone
at the Baines Hall Function Suite
at Elland Cricket Club,
especially Richard and Alison
of Raw Gourmet for the exceptional food provided for Mary's "do" and to Andrew of Andrew Naylor and Family,
Funeral Directors, for his
caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
You all did Mary proud
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019