Mary Bushell

Notice Bushell MARY Honorary Freeman of the

Metropolitan Borough

of Calderdale.

Retired Deputy Headteacher.

Mary's family wish to convey their sincere thanks to friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations to Cross Lane Primary School, Elland and Field Lane Primary School, Rastrick.

Thank you to the many who attended Mary's service, the

West Yorkshire Scouts who formed the guard of honour for Mary, Father Philip Chadwick for leading the service and Kathryn Shelton for her reading of Memories of Mary.

Finally, thank you to everyone

at the Baines Hall Function Suite

at Elland Cricket Club,

especially Richard and Alison

of Raw Gourmet for the exceptional food provided for Mary's "do" and to Andrew of Andrew Naylor and Family,

Funeral Directors, for his

caring and dignified

funeral arrangements.

You all did Mary proud Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019