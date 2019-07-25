|
|
|
BUSHELL Mary Honorary Freeman of the Metropolitan Borough
of Calderdale.
Retired Deputy Headteacher.
Peacefully, at the
Royal Infirmary, Huddersfield,
on 16th July 2019,
Mary aged 87 years.
Dearly loved daughter of the late Winifred and Edward Thomas Bushell and a much loved and respected Godmother.
Mary was a wonderful friend
to many and will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium Elland, HX5 9HZ on
Friday 2nd August at 12-45pm.
By request family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given for the benefit of Cross Lane Primary School Elland and Field Lane Primary School Rastrick. A plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family, Independent Funeral Directors. 01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019