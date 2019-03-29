Home

Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Mary Armitage Notice
Armitage Mary On 11th March 2019 peacefully
at Bridge House Care Home,
Mary aged 96 years.
The much loved mum of
Christopher and the late Helen, a loving grandma and great grandma.

The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 1st April at 12:45pm, followed by a memorial service at Christ Church, Hipperholme. Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice, for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
