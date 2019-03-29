|
Armitage Mary On 11th March 2019 peacefully
at Bridge House Care Home,
Mary aged 96 years.
The much loved mum of
Christopher and the late Helen, a loving grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 1st April at 12:45pm, followed by a memorial service at Christ Church, Hipperholme. Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice, for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
