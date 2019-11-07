Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Jefferson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Jefferson

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Jefferson Notice
Jefferson Marjorie
(nee Wright) Peacefully on Friday October 25th, 2019, aged 86 years.
Mum of Janice and Denise and their husbands Martin and Jim, grandma to Danial and Katie.
Goodnight, God Bless.
The funeral service will be held at Bethesda Church, Elland on Wednesday November 13th at
12 noon followed by a private family cremation.
Family flowers only by request but donations may be made to Bethesda Church for which a plate will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -