|
|
|
Jefferson Marjorie
(nee Wright) Peacefully on Friday October 25th, 2019, aged 86 years.
Mum of Janice and Denise and their husbands Martin and Jim, grandma to Danial and Katie.
Goodnight, God Bless.
The funeral service will be held at Bethesda Church, Elland on Wednesday November 13th at
12 noon followed by a private family cremation.
Family flowers only by request but donations may be made to Bethesda Church for which a plate will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019