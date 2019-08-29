|
|
|
DAWES Marjorie On August 25th
2019, peacefully in
Springfield Residential Home, Marjorie, aged 91 years, formerly of Illingworth.
The dearly loved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Susan, a dear mother in law of
David, treasured grandma and great grandma, loving
sister in law and a dear auntie.
Funeral Service and Cremation
to be held at Park Wood
Crematorium, Elland on Thursday,
September 5th at 12:45pm.
Will family and friends please accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
By request family flowers only please, if desired donations
in memory of Marjorie would be appreciated for British Heart
Foundation, Greater London House, 180 Hampstead Road, London, NW1 7AW.
A plate will be available at
the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to H.Bates funeral directors, (01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019