Porter Marion Marion's family wish to thank all family and friends for their kind messages of condolence received at this sad time, a special thanks to Yvonne, Lynne and John for all the help they have given to mum and to Father Kelly for his comforting service and kind words, also to Chris and his team at B.J.Melia & Sons Funeral Services for their invaluable help, lastly to Cleveland House Nursing Home, Huddersfield for their kindness care
and support of mum.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019
