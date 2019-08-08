|
|
|
Porter Marion
(nee Raine) On 26th July 2019 peacefully at
Cleveland House Nursing Home,
Huddersfield, Marion aged 95
years, formerly of King Cross Hx.
Beloved wife of the late Sidney, dearly loved mum of Enid, Carol, Penny and Andrew, loving mother-in-law to Paul, Andy and Carol, much loved grandma of Beverley, Kimberley, Paul, Karla and Emma, great grandma of Daisy, Charlie, Millie, Poppy, Jasmin and Jamie.
Requiem mass at St Albans Church, Huddersfield Rd, Hx on Friday 16th August at 11am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to St Albans Church and Cleveland House Nursing Home c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church.
R.I.P
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019