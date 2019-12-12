Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Conroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Conroy

Notice Condolences

Marion Conroy Notice
CONROY Marion On 6th December 2019
peacefully at Springfield Care Home, Marion aged 99 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack, devoted Mum of Tony
and Terrence also a dear
Mother-In-Law of Eileen and Liz and cherished Grandma
of Jayne and her partner
David, and Sarah.
Funeral Service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 19th December
at 12:45pm.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel; 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -