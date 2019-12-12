|
|
|
CONROY Marion On 6th December 2019
peacefully at Springfield Care Home, Marion aged 99 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack, devoted Mum of Tony
and Terrence also a dear
Mother-In-Law of Eileen and Liz and cherished Grandma
of Jayne and her partner
David, and Sarah.
Funeral Service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 19th December
at 12:45pm.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel; 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019