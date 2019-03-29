|
|
|
Brearley Marion On 23rd March 2019 of Greetland, Marion aged 102 years.
The beloved wife of the late Arthur, dearly loved and loving mum of Christine, Arthur, David, Christopher and the late James,
a very dear sister of Jenny, a dear mother-in-law and devoted grandma and great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 11.15am. Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be
given to Overgate Hospice.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More