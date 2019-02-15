|
COLLINS Marilyn On 5th February 2019 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary surrounded by her loving family, Marilyn, aged 66 years,
of Brighouse.
Much loved and sadly missed Wife of Trevor, devoted Mum of Dawn, Mark, Darren, Adrian and Stephen also a dear Mother-In-Law, Grandma and good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St John The Divine, Rastrick on Friday 22nd February at 1.00pm followed by burial in Stoney Royd Cemetery at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired, to the Macmillan Nurses, for which a plate will be available at church.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends meet at church
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
