BRUCE Marilyn On October 24th Marilyn peacefully passed away at her home, aged 75, in Huddersfield. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry, much loved mum
of Andrew and Johnathan,
dear cousin of Pat, dearly loved by grandchildren, Matthew, Nicky and Lorna and great grandma to James and Erin. Special thanks to Katie, Pam and the rest of their family for taking care of her in the last 4 weeks of her life. Service to be held at
Fixby Crematorium, Huddersfield on
Friday 15th November at 3.15pm. Family flowers only,
donations to Macmillan.
Will friends accept this intimation
and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019