SPENDER Marianne On September 29th, 2019, peacefully at Leeds General Infirmary after a long illness. Marianne, aged 75,
of Booth, Halifax, a dear sister of Anthony and aunt of James and Richard. A great sense of humour and a great friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place at Fixby Crematorium, Huddersfield on Tuesday, October 15th at 10:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, as desired,
to Gurkha Welfare Trust, Cats Protection or The RNLI would be appreciated, a collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019